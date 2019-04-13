|
Brian (Robert) Cryer; February 16, 1947; the toughest guy we know, slipped away, April 8, 2019, after a difficult battle with cancer. A gentle soul of few words, he kept the pain to himself. He was a fiercely private man who loved popping over for a coffee with his brother Donnie and Sunday dinner with his kids. He relished his glory days, riding his Harley Davidson for hours and riding it passed Eaton's to see his reflection in the windows. He occasionally enjoyed a good party and had the best Joe Cocker dance moves! Arguably the worst barbequer ever, there were many occasions where guests were treated to hockey puck hamburgers and wieners roasted with the plastic still on. But he cooked a mean stew. Brian retired after 40 yrs at Lakehead Scrap Metal, a job he was very proud of. Brian married the love of his life, Deborah Polden in 1986. After they parted, they remained friends until the end. He got a second chance at love when he met Sharon Koski. They enjoyed gardening and many travels together before he lost her to cancer in 2014. Brian is survived by his children Cheryl (Clody), John; grandson Justin (Kelly) and great grandchildren Cordelia and Delilah; his brother and best pal Donnie (Bonnie) and numerous nieces and nephews, whom he adored. We know that he appreciated your company in his last days. He was predeceased by his parents William and Jean, siblings William, Gloria, Fred and Ralph, brother-in-law Don Drew, sister-in-law Peggy Cryer, niece and nephew Gail and Ralph Jr. As per Brian's wishes, there will be a small service for family at a later date. We owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to the nurses of St. Joseph's Hospice, who treated our dad with respect and tenderness. Our dad touched many lives and his love and kindness for others showed through his actions. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Remember not my fight
for breath
Remember not the strife
Please do not dwell upon
my death
But celebrate my life
