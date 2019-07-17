|
We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Brian David Berglund on July 11, 2019. Brian was born on October 30, 1961 in Fort Frances, Ontario, to the late Helmer and Catherine Berglund. Brian often spoke of his childhood days being primarily raised in Glenorchi, Ontario. It was there that Brian loved and enjoyed the wilderness of Northwestern Ontario. The outdoors was Brian's passion and remained the same until his passing. Throughout his life, Brian was always a free spirited individual who lived his life by his own terms. Though not always able to do so, he always maintained his sharing nature and more often than not he would give more than he had to others. Brian was employed by various construction companies during his career as a pipe fitter; including, various sewer and water projects from start to finish throughout Ontario. Unfortunately, a serious work injury in the mid 1990's forced him leave from the work force. Brian is survived by his sons: Kyle (Alicia) and Steven; grandchildren: Damian, Ashton, Arianna, Dom and Preslee; siblings: Neil (Anne), Guy (Bernie), LeeAnne (Tyler), Kim; brother-in-law Dean; aunt Larrayne and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by his sister Gail, infant sister Marion. Brian will be dearly missed by countless friends: Ronnie, Jerry, Vinny, Donny, Alex, Mud, Gaylan, Mooch, Darrell, Timmy, Pauline, Cairin, Crystal and so many more, you know who you are. My brother, I always looked forward to seeing you, and like so many others, looking forward without you, has forever changed my mind. I will never forget the times we had (T.W.). Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of your choice are greatly appreciated. A very special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who took part in Brian's care, you are all truly appreciated. Online condolences
