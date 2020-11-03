1/1
Brian Hagberg
Mr. Brian Hagberg, age 69 years old, passed away on October 2nd, 2020.

Brian was born on May 1st, 1951 in Fort William, Ontario. He worked on the railroad his whole life, working with CN until his retirement in 2006.

He loved playing baseball and watching the Jays & the Leafs play.

Brian will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his spouse Susan, children Brent (Kelley) Hagberg, Bobby Hagberg, step children Keith Rojik & Mason (Belva) Rojik, numerous grandchildren, cousins, aunts and uncles. Brian was predeceased by his parents Edward & Doris Hagberg, Sister Janice Parr, step son Brian Rojik and grandson Tyler Rojik.

Cremation has taken place with a private family ceremony only due to Covid-19 guidelines.

If friends so desire, donations may be made in Brian's memory to Our Kids Count.

Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harbourview Funeral Centre
499 N. Cumberland St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7A 4R9
807-346-9880
