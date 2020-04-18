|
It is with great sadness that the family of Brian Harry Winslow announces his passing, on Monday April 13, 2020, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, at the age of 60 years.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com
Brian will be forever remembered and missed by his soulmate and love of his life, Beverley Rizzi, and his four children: Robbin Winslow, Nina Rizzi, Eric Rizzi (Kim Erickson), and Chris Rizzi, as well as 3 granddaughters; Willow, Savannah and Izzy.
He leaves behind his parents Dave and Lillian Winslow, his brother Wayne, sister Karen, sister-in-law Karen and their respective families. He was loved and respected by close friends Kevin "Doc" Larson and Albert Hakamaki as well as "too-many-to-count" friends both near and far.
Brian was born in Thunder Bay, and grew up in Nolalu where he developed a deep vibrant love and appreciation of both hard work and nature.
Brian was an avid photography fan, loved his family and friends more than life itself, kept a huge collection of many movies and good old fashioned rock music. He enjoyed his woodworking shop and shone in the kitchen.
Friends and Family are encouraged to share memories, stories, photos & condolences on Brian's Memorial FB Group found at "In Memory of Brian Winslow".
In his memory, the family would like you to consider making a donation in Brian's name to the Arthritis Society, or the Thunder Bay and District Humane Society.
Cremation has taken place with a Celebration of Life to follow at a later date yet to be determined.