Brian Harvey Moggey, August 14, 1951, a long time resident of Thunder Bay passed away unexpectedly the morning of October 7, 2020. He enjoyed fishing every chance he got, he enjoyed his grandsons hockey games, practices and tournaments. He spent many years working as an iron worker. He spent most summers here in Thunder Bay enjoying all the north has to offer and winters in Toronto to be near his family. About ten years ago he decided to moved to Toronto permanently to be with his family. Brian will be missed dearly by his daughter Tara, son-in-law Dan, his most treasured grandsons Alexander and Jack, Janet MacDonald, his lifelong friend and Tara's mother. He also will be missed by his brother Wayne (Marie), his sisters Diane (Norman), Patty, Sheila (Farrell) as well as numerous nieces and nephews.