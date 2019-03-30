|
Brian James Duncan, age 54, passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2019.
Brian was born April 19, 1964 in Fort William, ON to Kenneth and Patricia Duncan. Brian enjoyed bowling, family gatherings, travelling to Las Vegas, spending time with his roommate Lorne and, of course, beers at Cheers.
Brian was predeceased by his parents Ken and Pat, grandmother Pearl, his Uncle Jim and Auntie Arlene.
Brian is survived by his brothers Bob (Sue) and Bill (Heather); nieces Jen (Collin) and Alex (Mitch); nephews David (Ying) and Mike (Jessica) and great niece Phoebe; Uncle Laurie and cousins Pat, Susan (Danny), Perry (Fran) and their families.
The family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to Avenue II for being like a second family to Brian providing love and support for over 30 years and most recently to Community Living Thunder Bay for their palliative care.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Italian Cultural Centre (Galileo Room) on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. If friends so desire, memorial donations can be made to Avenue II or Community Living Thunder Bay and would be greatly appreciated.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
