It is with the greatest of sadness that we announce the passing of Brian John Birch on September 17th, 2020 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Science Centre with his daughter by his side. He was 78 years of age. Brian was born in Fort William on April 22, 1942. He was the first child to Godfrey and Edith Birch of Schreiber. Returning to Schreiber after his birth, he would remain a lifelong resident, becoming involved with Cubs, Cadets, Curling Club, Schreiber Volunteer Fire Department, Kinsmen Club, and a lifetime member of St. John's Anglican Church. In 1964 Brian became a businessman in his own right and became agent for British American Oil Company (later becoming Gulf Canada) (then Petro Canada) doing home deliveries. He continued doing that until Birch Motors became the umbrella for all business entities of the family which ultimately would become Brian's love. It became his greatest joy, serving the public either in the restaurant environment or delivering parcels to homes, often making sure those Greyhound parcels arrived on time and ever more important on Christmas Eve. He loved socializing and the coffee pot was endless and the picnic table was never too small. He knew everyone, he was a friend to all, and helped whenever he could. It was not unusual to see Brian carrying his shovel, pushing his lawnmower, and forever walking his dog. He maintained the church, rectory and Thrift Store yards, the North Shore Harvest Food Cupboard where he made sure the entrance was accessible in winter; and then there was “the bank job”. After Birch Motors closed, Brian's social void was filled with conversations with bank staff and with locals accessing the ATM machine even while he was doing his cleaning job. Family was everything, he became the patriarch and our family historian, ever eager to share stories of family history. In 1970 Brian married his childhood sweetheart and would have celebrated 50 years on October 30th. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Paske); children Debra Roen (Arthur), Karen Birch (Dave), Jason Birch (Vicki); grandchildren, Chad (Dani), Jenna, Julia (Roy), Kaitlyn, Crystal, Braedyn, Abigayle; great-grandchildren, Demitri, Kale, Nikola, and his dog Chase. He is also survived by his siblings Marlene Dott, Philip Birch (Brenda), Linda Boulter (Gordon), Terry-Lynn Thomson (Bruce) as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives. He is predeceased by his parents, Godfrey and Edith Birch. Cremation has taken place and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. If friends desire, donations may be made to St. John's Anglican Church, Schreiber or the Northern Cancer Fund would be appreciated.





A limb has fallen

from the family tree;

I keep hearing

a voice that says,

“Grieve not for me.”

Remember the best times,

The laughter, the song.

The good life I lived

While I was strong,

Continue my heritage,

I'm counting on you.

Keep smiling and surely

The sun will shine through,

My mind is at ease,

My sole is at rest.

Remembering all,

How I truly was blessed,

Continue traditions,

No matter how small.

Go on with your life,

Don't worry about falls.

I miss you dearly,

So keep up your chin

Until the day comes

We're together again.



