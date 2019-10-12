|
|
Mr. Brian Olsen, age 75 years passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Pinewood Court where he resided for the past 2 years. He was born June 6, 1944 to parents Alf and Dorothy Olsen. He was raised in Pearson Township in their family home of Olsen's store. Brian attended Selkirk High School and Confederation College. He worked 26 years as a manager and assistant manger at LCBO retiring in 2004. After his mom passed away, Brian took over selling Avon Products. He was the first male to sell Avon and was top sales rep in his district a few times including February 1981. He always said “he didn't need to be a woman to sell the product as the product could sell itself”. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Fort William Lodge #844 for over 60 years. He loved camping at Cloud Lake, especially in the early years at Alf's point. His hobbies included gardening and baking in which he always made delicious hand-picked wild strawberry jam and strawberry shortcake. He aspired to become a chef. He was an avid plasma donor and only stopped because they closed the centre here in town. Brian is survived by his children Bradley and Tara-Lynn (Josh) Carr, grandchildren Tyler and Natalie and siblings Heather (Bill) Murray, Norman (Mary) and sisters-in-law Audrey and Sue along with several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Alf and Dorothy Olsen, sister Sharon Cole, brother Morris Olsen, brother-in-law Robert Cole and best friend Joe Luby.
Thank you to Dr. Ruby Klassen and all the staff at Pinewood Court, Blue Heron Wing, please know that your amazing care and compassion for our Dad and us has not gone unnoticed. A special Thank You to Sue Olsen for ALL of your help, support and visits over the years, words can not express how very grateful we are to you.
A drop in reception is being held Saturday, October 12 (today) between 10am to 12 Noon at the Victoria Inn.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to Canadian Blood Services, Parkinson Canada or a charity of your choice.