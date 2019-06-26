|
It is with tremendous sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of beloved husband, father, son and brother Brian Prochnicki, age 56 years, who passed away surrounded by loving family on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Brian was born in Fort William on April 27, 1963, the son of Edward & Mary Prochnicki, and was a lifetime resident. In 1987, while the two were working on the Welcome Ship, he met the love of his life Chrissy Newman. The two were married ten years later and together raised two beautiful children Tyler and Amy. A Heavy Equipment Mechanic and Class A Mechanic by trade, Brian worked with Sheridan Equipment, Lafarge Construction and for the last 19 years with Hydro One and recently took on the title of shop supervisor. He loved the outdoors and took great pleasure in spending time with friends at camp, hunting and fishing and tinkering in his garage. His greatest love was for his family, especially his children Tyler and Amy. He was their biggest fan and was there to support them in all of their endeavors, especially Tyler's hockey and Amy's figure skating. He will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his wife Christine "Chrissy", children Tyler and Amy, mother Mary Prochnicki, sister Shelley (Greg) McQuat, brother Jeff (Kim) Prochnicki, mother-in-law and father-in-law Maryann and Evan Newman, sister-in-law Lori (Frank) Carpino, brother-in-law Brian (Jayne) Newman, nieces and nephews: Jessica and Tori McQuat, Braedan and Daniele Prochnicki, Alyssa and Michael Carpino and Camryn and Lucy Newman as well as numerous other relatives and many dear friends. He was predeceased by his daughter Amanda Prochnicki and father Edward Prochnicki. A celebration of Brian's life will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. with words of tribute being offered at 3 p.m. at McGillivray's Landing- Fort William Historical Park. A private family interment will take place in Mountain View Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy memorials to the T.B.R.H.S. Foundation-Northern Cancer Fund, Ronald McDonald House or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.On-line condolences
