BRIAN SIM
June 23rd, 1949 – August 9th, 2020
It is with deep sadness the family announces the passing of Brian on August 9th, 2020 with his wife by his side at the age of 71. Born in Murillo to Rhea and Willie Sim. He met the love of his life, Evelyn, and they were married for 31 years. Brian was really proud of his children, daughter Diana (Cory) and son Robert (Amanda) and his biggest joy was his granddaughter Berkley and stepdaughter Angie (Nick). Brian worked at Bowater Mill until retirement. He spent all his summers at the lake fishing with his son. They would always be fixing things and putting things together, and Brian learned a lot from his son. He had a special bond with his daughter in Edmonton, and he would talk and visit as often as he could, and his stepdaughter, even though she lived in Stratford, he always treated her like his own. He enjoyed his time at the lake with his buddy Glen. They would sit and have their morning coffee, planning their day to go get wood, trap minnows or build something. Some days, they would get most of their plans done, and other days they were still planning by the afternoon. They enjoyed sharing stories. He is survived by sisters Evelyn Ahola, Barb Chornoboy and Rosemary (Guy). He is predeceased by his parents Willie and Rhea Sim, sister Edna Barscello, brothers Ross and Sandy, brothers-in-law Tom Ahola, Ron Chornoboy and friend Gary Buckle. As per his wishes, a private ceremony will be held. The families would like to express their appreciation for the care and compassion shown by the nurses and doctors that looked after Brian and his brother Sandy. You are truly special. The kindness and respect you have given us is over and above. We, the families, are very grateful. "You are truly the front lines!" If anyone so desires, donations to the Northern Cancer Fund or the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.ROSS SIM
May 18th, 1941 – April 6th, 2020
Ross passed away peacefully in his home in Pembroke, Ontario, with family by his side. Ross was born and raised in Murillo to Willie and Rhea Sim. He joined the army at 17 years old. While stationed in Petawawa, he met the love of his life, Helen. They were married for 56 years. He raised three loving sons. Ross followed the footsteps of his father and became a butcher. After the army he worked at Morrow's Foodmaster in Murillo. He moved to Pembroke 45 years ago, working as a butcher until his retirement. He is survived by his wife Helen, sons Darren (Holly), Shawn (Lisa), three grandchildren and one great grandson. Sisters Evelyn Ahola, Barbara Chornoboy, Rosemary (Guy) Sim. Brothers Brian (Evelyn) and Sandy Sim. Brother in-laws Stanley, Don and Billy LaRose. He is predeceased by his son Dawyne, parents Willie and Rhea Sim, sister Edna Barscello. in-laws Wilfred and Irene LaRose, Tom Ahola, Ron Chornoboy, Marcel and Lester LaRose. In lieu of flowers, you can make a donation to the Thunder Bay Cancer Society
.ALEXANDER "SANDY" SIM
November 4, 1959 – July 10, 2020
Sandy passed away with family by his side. He was born in Fort William and raised in Murillo to William and Rhea Sim. Sandy was a very good handyman, always helping family and friends. Sandy enjoyed camping, fishing and woodworking. He worked different jobs until his retirement from Dutchak's Scrap Metal. Sandy is survived by his sisters Evelyn Ahola, Barbara Chornoboy, Rosemary (Guy) Sim, brother Brian (Evelyn) Sim, his cats Sid and Barney, as well as many nieces and nephews. Sandy was predeceased by his parents William and Rhea Sim, sister Edna Barscello, brother Ross Sim, in-laws Tom Ahola and Ron Chornoboy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.Online condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com