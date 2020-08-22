1/
Brieann Kate Zelkovich
After a lengthy battle with multiple illnesses, it is with deepest sorrow that the family announces the passing of Brieann Kate Zelkovich on August 11th, 2020 at the age of 29. Brieann passed peacefully with her mother and sisters by her side. Brieann was predeceased by her infant son SJ Tibbs, grandparents Terry and Bill Skinn, and Stella and Bill Zelkovich. She is survived by her mother Lori Zelkovich (Craig), father Dave Zelkovich, sons Hayden Zelkovich and Ben Tibbs, sisters Kaylene Zelkovich and Dayna Zelkovich (Jeremy), and partner Tom, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, niece and nephews. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date.

May you touch butterflies and stars, dance with fairies and talk to the moon.



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Aug. 22, 2020.
