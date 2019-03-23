|
Bronis Kwaka age 86 passed away on March 20, 2019 at Hogarth Riverview Manor, Thunder Bay. Born January 1, 1933 in Winnipeg, Manitoba she was the New Year's baby arriving 15 seconds into the New Year. The family moved to Fort William in 1947. After graduating from Selkirk High School she went to work for the City of Fort William as a secretary until she married Stefan Kwaka on September 10, 1955. Her hobbies included knitting, crocheting, sewing, gardening, and to find crafts she could make with her grandchildren. Many of the items she and her grandchildren made or grew would be entered in the CLE exhibition winning numerous ribbons. She loved family gatherings and was always there for birthdays and graduations. She had a love of cats, especially Tiger, Lollipop and Pussy Willow. Bronis was a member of the Royal Canadian Legion Polish Branch #149 Ladies Auxiliary. Survived by son Stanley (Michele) Kwaka, daughter, Helen (John) Kawchuk, grandchildren Nicolle (Travis) Foster, Joshua Kwaka, Stacey (Nolan) Nawroski, and Amy Kwaka, great-grandchildren Tegan Foster and Bennett Nawroski, sister-in-law Eugenia Kwaka, niece Elizabeth Czaczkowski and other great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Pre-deceased by her husband Stefan, son Casimir Kwaka, parents Mary and Peter Yankowski, sister and brother Janette and Stanley Yankowski and brother-in-law John Kwaka. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 26 at 1:30 p.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral celebrated by Rev. Msgr. P.M. Stilla V.G. Visitation will be held Monday, March 25 at 6 p.m. in the Blake Funeral Chapel with prayer service following at 7 p.m. officiated by Deacon Derek West. Interment will follow in the family plot at Mountain View Cemetery. As a remembrance of Bronis please wear her favourite colour- green. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, memorials to Thunder Bay and District Humane Society, or the charity of your choice would be appreciated.On-line Condolences
Bronis Kwaka will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
