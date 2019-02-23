|
|
It is with great sorrow that the family announces the death of our beloved son, father, brother and uncle, Brook Chaboyer, on February 16, 2019. Brook was born on February 20, 1967 and was the youngest of four siblings. He is survived by his parents, Bev and Bryan, his sisters Jody (Brian), Lori and Kerri (Emile), his son and daughter, Zachary and Sarah, his nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jennifer, Ashley, Riley, Casey, Robert and Lucas and his great nieces and nephews, Bryce, Zoe, Raelynn, Berkleigh and Carter. Brook was dearly loved by his family, friends, co-workers and people that he had connected with through his journeys. Great thanks go out to the dedication of his friends, his workplace Pioneer Construction, the police services, co-workers and everyone that was there to support us through this difficult time. We are deeply grateful for the time and effort put in by Brook's close friends to help bring him home to us. Please join us for a Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 pm on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Current River Recreation Centre, 450 Dewe Ave, Thunder Bay, ON. There will be a small church service for family and close friends at 11 am at Westminster United Church, 650 River St, Thunder Bay, ON.