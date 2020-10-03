On Sunday morning, September 27th, 2020, Bruce Edmon Kelly - loving husband to Marie, devoted father to daughter Kathryn and inspiring grandfather to Sydney and Sam - passed away at age 77. Bruce was born on November 1st, 1942 in Smooth Rock Falls, Ont. to Shirley Boyle (Kelly, Brown, Lunam) and John Kelly. Bruce grew up in Caramat, Ont. and joined the Canadian Armed Forces at 18 years of age. The Armed Forces relocated him to London, Ont. where he met the love of his life, Jean Marie Riley. They were married on November 1st, 1963 and raised one daughter, Kathryn Marie Kelly. She was the apple of his eye. Following his time with the Forces, he completed the RNA program at the Goderich Psychiatric Hospital where he specialized in Adolescent Care. Bruce, Marie and Kathryn relocated to Thunder Bay, Ont. where he enjoyed a career at St. Joseph's Hospital in the Physiotherapy Department as a Physio Assistant for 20 years. He retired at age 55, at which time he played an active role in helping to raise his two grandchildren, Sydney and Samuel. His love for them was immeasurable. He was and will always be their mentor. During his lifetime, he was a poet and a writer. During his retirement, he developed a deep passion for acrylic painting and his pieces of art will be forever treasured by his family and friends. He started writing his memoirs, which will now, unfortunately, not be finished. We will always treasure his words of wisdom and carry them wherever we go. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marie, daughter, Kathryn, grandchildren, Sydney and Sam McInnis, his brother, Ronald Brown, sister, Sharen Hecht, brother in law, Carman (Betty) Riley, sister-in-law, Beverly Riley, and nieces, nephews and cousins. Predeceased by his mother, Shirley Lunam (Boyle, Kelly, Brown), father, John Kelly, stepfather, Russell Brown, stepfather, Duncan Lunam, brother, Kenneth Brown, brother-in-laws, Arnold Riley and Walter Hecht, sister-in-law, Katherine Brown. Donations in Bruce's honour to the Nephrostomy team in the Radiology Department at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre would be greatly appreciated. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date for close family and friends.





Online condolences

may be made at

www.sargentandson.com