March 29, 1968

- July 12, 2020

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Bruce Nugent on July 12, 2020 at the age of 52. He was a beloved father, husband, brother, son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle, mentor, cousin, nephew, friend and co-worker. His family and his community are shocked and saddened by his passing.



A celebration of Bruce's life will be held on Friday, July 24. Please see the full obituary and details of the Celebration of Life at www.everestofthunderbay.com



Donations may be made in Bruce's name to: Roots to Harvest, Shelter House and Lakehead Public Schools Foundation.

