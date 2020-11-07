1/1
Bruce Glover
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Bruce Glover, age 93 years. He peacefully passed away in his sleep on October 31,2020.

He was a loving husband, a father, and a grandfather.
A dedicated man of his faith and family. A member of the Oddfellows Lodge. He volunteered his time at many organizations, too numerous to mention.

He was a giving and kind hearted man to everyone in his life. A kind man to be missed by many!

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
If so desired donations may be made to Lakeview Presbyterian Church, 278 Camelot St

Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.

Please sign the
online condolences at
everestofthunderbay.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Simpler Times Cremation
332 N. May St.
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3R2
807-623-1220
