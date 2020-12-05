

1964 - 2020



“Have you been told today? I love ya Hun...

Always and Forever x 10”

I'll be seeing you.



It is with profound sadness and a broken heart, that I have to announce the sudden passing of my loving husband and best friend Bruce Gregory Watts, at the age of 56. After the most courageous and valiant, yet brief battle with cancer. Bruce passed away peacefully in my arms at home, on the evening of November 19th, 2020.Upon being diagnosed just this last August, Bruce chose the high road in every capacity. He chose to give cancer his best fight and to make the very best of each and everyday he could manage, within the boundaries the illness bestowed upon him. He accepted the ultimate outcome with tremendous grace and dignity. Affectionately nicknamed “Super Bruce” at the onset of his journey, Bruce proved to all those he encountered along the way and to those in our very strong and loving inner circle, to always be positive and never give up!Bruce was born to Bert and Lorraine Watts in Fort William, Ontario (Thunder Bay). He was very proud to be a life long resident, it was the only place he ever wanted to be. Being at home together was all we ever needed to feel complete. Bruce attended F.W.C.I. and Selkirk High Schools. He was born with the gift of working with his hands, something he was always very grateful for. Along with a methodical mind and a common sense approach, Bruce could drum up a solution or a fix for anything he set his mind to, whether it be at work or life in general.Bruce was proud of the careers he was blessed with in his lifetime. Starting with Thunder Bay Hydro in maintenance and ending with Bombardier as a finisher. Both careers gave him tremendous satisfaction in working with his hands, applying his attention to detail and outstanding work ethic, making life long friends along the way. Bruce was a fan of cars in every way. A lifelong fan of Nascar, later on Formula 1 and he was extremely grateful to try his hand at Autocross Racing. His shop was always equipped with any tool one would need to fix anything mechanical or otherwise. Being a very proud and immaculate homeowner, nothing was ever left to disrepair or not improved upon. Our homes together were always a reflection of the man, the love we shared with each other, our family and dear friends.Bruce is survived by his loving wife and soul mate Alma. He is also survived by his brother Bert (Marilyn) Watts, sister Sandi (John) Carson, brother-in-laws Jim (Nancy) MacLean and Murray MacLean and sister-in-law Leeta MacLean. Also surviving are nieces Robin Cano, Erika (Rob) Melnyk and Cara MacLean, nephews Bert Watts Jr. (Tracey), Tyler (Veronika) Manning, great nieces Brianna, Clair and Chloe and great nephews Liam and Colin Jr.Bruce was predeceased by his parents Bert and Lorraine Watts, his grandparents, his father and mother-in-law Colin and Doreen MacLean and his brother-in-law Cameron MacLean.A sincere and heartfelt thank you to the Oncologists, Doctors, Nurses and Physiotherapists at the Thunder Bay Regional Cancer Centre, 1A-Oncology and 3 North at St. Joseph's Care Group. The North West LHIN and Paramed teams for their Palliative care they provided in our home, where Bruce after two months in the hospital, so wanted and needed to be. We were so very grateful for all of your support and gentle encouragement to help Bruce and myself through this most unfortunate journey together. Thank you to our Cheadles family and to all who have sent cards, flowers, food and words of love and support. Thank you to Bombardier for lowering the flags in honour of my husband. A moment in time I will always treasure.Thank you to just everyone who stood proudly by my Brucie's side, whether near or far, in support of the man he was and the outcome he had to face so bravely and without complaint. He will cease to amaze me all of my days. I will be forever grateful.As per Bruce's wishes there will be no service, with a private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, friends or family who desire may make donations to the Northern Cancer Fund, or because Bruce was always very grateful to have a warm and loving home, donations if desired can be made to the local Shelter House. Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.