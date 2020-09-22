Misk-waa-naa-noog-niin-naa began his journey to the happy hunting ground, the morning of Wednesday September 16th, 2020. He will be dearly missed & forever cherished by his partner Zabrina, his children Kevin, Kennedy & Dominic, mother Beverly (Peter), sisters Bobbi (Glen), Loretta (James) & Priscilla. His goddaughter Diamond (Tom) & his little "chickenhawk" nephew Bryn whom he loved so dear. Nephews and nieces will miss him whom he always showed gentleness and love. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He worked at the powwow every year. Bruce was one of the hardest working men, we knew. He was a tree planter which he did with skill. His last profession was roofing. He always was seen with a smile on his face. TUESDAY, September 22nd, 2020, he will travel to the first nation, where respects, prayer & condolences can be made after 6:00 P.M. at community centre. WEDNESDAY, September 23rd, 2020 service beginning at 1:00 p.m. For those unable to travel or attend I ask that you all lay tobacco/pray in your way as Bruce makes his final journey home where he will welcome us too someday.





Miigwetch