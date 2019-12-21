|
May 9, 1965 – December 17, 2019
Mr. Bruce Kennedy Morriseau, age 54 years, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Bruce was born on May 9, 1965 in Beardmore, Ontario where he grew up. He lived in Thunder Bay, and in his early 20's settled in Vancouver, BC, where he spent his adult life. Bruce was born with a natural talent and was a true artist, and much like his uncle Norval, he loved painting Indigenous art and culture.
Throughout his life, Bruce faced many trials – but his steadfastness and willingness to help others always shone through. He was very proud of his accomplishments while at Luke 15 House in Surrey, BC. He enjoyed mentoring kids by sharing his experiences, being involved in sweat lodge and teaching them Indigenous Culture. Bruce had a strong faith and God was an integral part of his life.
Bruce loved his family, his fun-loving and happy nature was always welcome. No matter what was happening in his life, Bruce was always clean-cut and well dressed. Bruce was generous and caring, his spirit will continue to shine through his art and he will be remembered forever.
Bruce is survived by his daughter, Kerri (Victor) Goodwin; grandchildren, Victor Jr., Chanell, Keylin, Lillian and Delilah; mother, Ellen (Thomas) Canuel; father, Bernard Morriseau; siblings, Rene Morriseau (Robert Gibson), Bradley (Phyllis) Morriseau, Benjamin Morriseau, Angie (Steven) Kantor and Thomas Canuel Jr.; nieces and nephews, Melissa, Richard, Brandon, Bree, Aliyah, Carter and Austin; former spouse, Denine Turner and her children, Randy, Matthew and Jason. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other extended family.
Funeral services for the late Mr. Bruce Morriseau will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 with family and friends gathering in St. Andrew's Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 10:00am, celebrated by Fr. Antoni Fujarczuk. Visitation will be held Sunday evening in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma from 6:00pm until 8:00pm, with the Vigil Prayers offered at 6:30pm in the chapel.
If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Dew Drop Inn or Luke 15 House (11861 99th Avenue, Surrey, BC V3V 2M3)
Do not stand at my grave and weep
I am not there; I do not sleep.
I am a thousand winds that blow,
I am the diamond glints on snow,
I am the sun on ripened grain,
I am the gentle autumn rain.
When you awaken in the morning's hush
I am the swift uplifting rush
Of quiet birds in circled flight.
I am the soft stars that shine at night.
Do not stand at my grave and cry,
I am not there; I did not die.