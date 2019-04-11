Home

Bruce Michael (Tubbo) Matinet

Bruce Michael Matinet (Tubbo), age 42 passed away on April 2, 2019 in St. Paul's Hospital, Vancouver B.C. Funeral Services will be held at 10: 00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 (TODAY) in the chapel of Sargent and Son Funeral Home, 21 N. Court Street. Interment will be at Kejick Bay Cemetery. Bruce was born January 16, 1977 in Sioux Lookout, On. Bruce was a very funny and lovable person who made everyone, and anyone laugh about anything and everything. Bruce is predeceased by siblings Juanita Ignace, James Ignace, Bradley Matinet, Adele Matinet and baby sister Mary Deafey. Bruce is survived by father James Matinet, mother Joan Ignace (Ray. D), siblings Jennifer Ignace (Richard), Alicia Matinet, Grace Matemack, Rae Ashley Trout (Jonathan), Peter Deafy and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

