It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, Bruce McEachern, after his brief but brave battle with cancer. Born in Fort William on August 3rd, 1945, Bruce was so proud to call Thunder Bay home. Bruce was an employee of GP McEachern for 35 years and Rollason Flowers for 15. He worked hard and always looked forward to meeting and talking to people on the job. His lifetime love of sports saw him play goalie and coach Westfort Tom Thumb hockey. He was a member, and past president, of Kinsmen for 25 years; he served on the Elks Athletic Committee for 10 years; and he was a loyal member of the Ortona Branch 113 for 25 years. In recent years, Bruce found is ‘gang' at the DaVinci and he will surely be missed by all his friends there. Armed with his extensive knowledge of sports, politics (especially American amusing to him), local news and vintage cars, Bruce was always keen to just have a chat the old fashioned way- in person over a beer! His greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren who will forever know and love him as Papa Boo. He would talk about or show photos of his 4 beauties to anyone who would listen and look. His unconditional love and pride was bountiful and will continue to be a part of their lives forever. Bruce was a proud Canadian and a true gentlemen who lived a full life of simple pleasures surrounded by those who loved him most. He will forever be missed and loved by his daughters Kristen McEachern (Aaron Toombs) and Stacey McEachern Waugh (Michael Waugh); grandchildren Raina, Eden, Callum and Chayse; sister and ‘Angel on Earth' Jackie McEachern; nephews Bradley Bryck (Shannon) and Robert Bryck (Patty); puppups Chico and Noah; and numerous friends and extended family. He is predeceased by his loving parents Mary and Jack McEachern; nephew Jeffery Bryck; and Frances McEachern. The family wishes to thank Dr. Ibrahim, Carley, and all of the staff at TBRHSC and St. Joe's for their care and kind attention. In Bruce's words: "To everyone I have met over the years, you will be missed." In his daughters' words: "Dad, we hope you are cruisin' in the supped up 55 Chevy that you have always dreamed of. We love you eternally and will see you again someday for a drive." In Garth's words: "And now I'm glad I didn't know, the way it all would end the way it all would go, our lives are better left to chance I could have missed the pain, but I'd have to miss the dance."Online condolences
