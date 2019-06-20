|
It is with sadness to announce the passing of a great husband, papa, nonno and bisnonno, Bruno Battistella, who passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Bruno was born in Meduna di Livenza, Italy on August 15, 1933. He came to Canada in 1957 and then returned to Italy to marry il suo amore, Gina on February 11, 1961. They immigrated to Thunder Bay, where they raised their family.
Bruno dedicated his life to providing for his family. He worked in construction for Tony Pigat (Shore Bay Estates) and then later, Mario Michieli (Lormar Construction). He worked until he was 78 years old and to this day his shovel still remains in the trunk of his car. Bruno enjoyed playing Bocce at the DaVinci Centre, singing with the Alpini Choir and gardening in his backyard. He was a devoted member to the Principe di Piemonte, The Alpini Choir, Trevisani nel Mondo and St. Dominic's Church Seniors Club.
His smile, jokes and love for his family will forever be remembered by his daughters, Graziella (Albert) Potvin, and Marisa Battistella (Mike), grandchildren, Jonathan (Samantha), Joshua, Andrew (Leanna), Jason and Matthew and great-grandchildren, Addilyn, Nolan and Morgynn.
The family would like to thank the entire palliative care team for providing Bruno with the utmost care. His wishes to spend his remaining time at home could not have been possible without the support from all the doctors, nurses and the home care team.
A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Dominic's Church on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am, celebrated by Rev. Mike Mahoney. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the church one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bruno's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.
Bruno Battistella will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
