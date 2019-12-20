Home

Bruno J. Zaffino

Bruno J. Zaffino Obituary

It is with heavy harts and great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Bruno J. Zaffino or "KING" as the world knew him, at the age of 64 on Dec. 19, 2019.

King was born on February 19, 1955 in Serra San Bruno, Italy. He loved life to the fullest. Always the happiest person in the room. He loved to golf and making people laugh. But his true passion was to sing.

King was a very hard working person that always kept his crew light and laughing. His one liners, pranks, constant ribbing and extreme temper on the golf course will be missed forever but never forgotten.

Bruno is survived by his loving girlfriend Sheila Trimble. His Sisters; Rosie (Vince) Fabiano, Sue (Dave) Kokeza, Gina (Antonio) Capomolla. Brothers; Frank Zaffino, Ralph Zaffino. Nieces and Nephews; Lisa Fabiano, Jamie (Denni) Fabiano, Cosimo Graham Zaffino, Carmella Zaffino, Sarah Zaffino, Amanda Zaffino, Bryanna (Jesse) Zaffino, Matthew Kokeza, Mellissa Boisvert, Alyshia Boisvert, Sarah Boisvert, Micheal Capomolla, Vanessa Capomolla.

Predeceased by his parents, Cosmo Zaffino and Carmela Zaffino (Vellone), aunts and uncles; Nicola and Giuseppina Carchidi. Cousins: Giuseppi Rosso, Ralph Carchidi.

We would like to thank all the doctors and staff on 3A and the ICU Unit. Your support and care will never be forgotten.

Funeral Services for Bruno will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Anthony's Church, 123 Hilldale Road, where the Funeral Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini at 1:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Harbourview Funeral Centre on Sunday, December 22 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. with vigil prayers at 7:00 p.m.

If friends so desire, donations may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund.

