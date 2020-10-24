Bruno Mlyanrski (senior), age 98 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Pioneer Ridge senior's home. Born in Poland, Bruno emigrated to Canada with his wife Irene and their three children after WW2 ended. Settling in Fort William, they raised three more children and Bruno worked as an electrician for Sask. Wheat Pool until retirement in 1987. A longtime member of the Polish Veterans Branch 149, Bruno served in the colour guard and also was the Legion handyman. He liked dancing, cooking, gardening and fixing things (anything). Bruno was a skilled card player who enjoyed a good drink, especially his own “unique” cocktails. Predeceased by his wife Irene, daughter Wanda, son Henry and partner Mary Fornal. Bruno is survived by his sons Bruno (junior), Roman (Shelley), Eddie (Maureen), daughter Irene (Wayne) and soulmate Mary Hriciw. Grandchildren: April (Todd), Randi (Corey), Laurie, David, Eryn (Mike), Lorena (Matt), Vanessa (Jordan). Great Grandchildren: Ellie, Haleigh, Brooke (Ryan), Joshua, Mila, Nolan, Mathias (Kelsey), Landon and Tyson.



A big thanks to the wonderful staff at Pioneer Ridge senior's home for their care and compassion.



Due to covid considerations, a private service will be held.



Bruno Mlynarski will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 13, 2021.





