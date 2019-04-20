|
|
It's with sadness that the family of Bruno Peter Deswiage announce his peaceful passing at his residence at Hogarth Riverview Manor on Monday, April 15th, 2019. Bruno was born May 10th, 1926 in Fort William, Ontario to Anna and Stan Deswiage (Dysiwich). He married Bernice Norma Vantour February 27th, 1954 and they were married for 61 years, before Bernice left this world in 2015. they had two sons, Lawrence (Larry) and Robert. Bruno was born and raised in the East End and left school very early to help support the family during the Great Depression. He started work for Great Lakes Paper on the tugs, and eventually moved over to the mill where he spent over 35 years. He was also a veteran having joined the war effort, but did not get sent overseas. He was blessed with two grandchildren whom he loved and cherished, Lawrence (Trisha) and Crystal (JP). He also had five great grandchildren, Morgan, Bradley, Cyndie, Caitlyn and Cassidy, and two great-great grandchildren, Donivan and Aubrey. On-line Condolences may be sent to
The Toronto Blue Jays and the Chicago Blackhawks were his favorite sports teams, though he might have been a secret Toronto Maple Leaf fan. There was no denying how much he loved his sports. In addition to watching his favorite pro teams, he could also be seen at the ball park in the East End and many of the local hockey arenas to watch (as he liked to call them) the “future stars”. He was a strong supporter of Little League Baseball, especially the Fort William Americans, where he cheered on his two grandchildren and of course booing the umpires. He spent many summers watching, even after his grandkids had stopped playing. He could be seen at the rinks in town, watching his grandson and great grandson play or forever tagging along with his son Larry, to every Fort William Hurricanes hockey game. He travelled with the Midget AA team on a lot of tournaments. He was most proud of being part of the Fort William Hurricanes in 1998, when they captured the men's gold medal at the Ontario Winter Games, in Peterborough, Ontario. Another on of his greatest passions was his bicycle. He rode that bike everywhere. To work, grocery shopping, coffee with the boys. His goal was to ride his bike until he turned 90 and he made it. Bruno was the youngest of eight children, all of whom predeceased him. Brothers Steve, Walter, Frank, and Louis. Sisters Joyce, Helen and Ceclia. He was predeceased by his parents Stan and Anna, wife Bernice and son Robert. Left to mourn and remember are his son Larry (Mary) grandson Lawrence (Trisha; Bradley, Caitlyn and Cassidy), granddaughter Crystal (JP; Morgan and Cydnie) as well as two special nephews, Sonny and Mike Buzzi. Funeral services will be held at the Blake Funeral Chapel on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 starting at 11:00 am, interment will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the (Thunder Bay). Following the service there will be a gathering of remembrance held at the Columbus Center 301 S. May Street.
Bruno Deswiage will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
