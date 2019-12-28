|
Bryan Aylward, 84, passed away in Thunder Bay on December 19, 2019, following a challenging year of failing health. Online condolences
Bryan was brilliant, strong, stubborn, and outspoken. He was born Sept. 16, 1935, the 6th of 12 children. He attended Hurkett Public School, finishing his formal education at Grade 8. Bryan possessed a quick mind, a gift for numbers and a head for business. Over his career he began and managed several successful companies, notably North Shore White Truck Sales, Aylward Aviation and later Norcan Travel. He was one of the first employers to offer profit sharing and health benefits.
He travelled extensively, held a private pilot's license and was proud of having driven "a million miles". He had recently shared that he had been inspired to visit many "Faraway Places" as described in a song by that name he heard when he was a child.
He could draw out complicated corporate financing on the back of a napkin, and knew instantly the score of every cribbage hand. Even as his memory faded he could recite poems he had learned as a child, including the full 15 verses of "The Cremation of Sam McGee" by Robert Service.
Bryan lived life on his terms only - refusing assistance and defiantly seeking solitude and self-sufficiency. He fought through two types of cancer, congestive heart failure, and declining memory, all along refusing to acknowledge illness or any loss of strength or capacity.
Predeceased by his parents, Skipper (Robert) and Marion, brothers Bob, Gordon, Dave, Clyde, Walter, Arnie and son Barry (2017). Survived by his sister Peggy, brothers Mel, Glen, Leslie and Allan, and immediate family, daughter Evelyn MacGray (husband Mike, daughter Laurel), and son Philip (wife Donnie) and numerous other relatives.
We are thankful for his gifts of inner strength and resolve (stubbornness), a love of knowledge, and the faith to 'believe it and you can achieve it.'
Our thanks to the team on Birch Grove at Hogarth Riverside, and the many people who kept us going in the right direction when chaos reigned.
An interment service will be held in the spring. If friends and family so desire donations in memory of Bryan can be made to Isthmus Thunder Bay or a charity of your choice.
