|
|
July 25, 1935 - June 30, 2019
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Bryan, age 83, of Thunder Bay, Ontario on Sunday, June 30th, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family. Born in Portage La Prairie, Manitoba on July 25, 1935, Bryan was a son of the late Bert and Elsie (Carlson) Chaboyer. Bryan was a farm boy who grew up in places like Pine Ridge, where he would ride his horse to school and often caddie at the local golf course. He also lived in Oakville, Poplar Bluff and Portage La Prairie where he was always at the baseball field. Bryan was a natural athlete with a love of sports including hockey, curling, golf and his favorite baseball. He played for a locally formed hardball team, the Oakland Oaks, in his late teens. He also played baseball with the Portage Dodgers and later for the Portage Mercurys, playing with a team that won the Manitoba and Northwestern Ontario championship nine years in a row. Bryan was inducted into the Manitoba Softball Hall of Fame for his years on the team from 1958 to 1961. Bryan met his future wife and love of his life, Beverley Webb, during the early years in Portage La Prairie, having met at the local fair. They were married on August 31, 1957 in Portage La Prairie and had several great years spent there with family and good friends before moving to Calgary in 1963 with three daughters, Jody, Lori and Kerri, under the age of 3. He participated in his favorite sports in Calgary and made many good friends there as well. Bev and Bryan moved to Thunder Bay in August, 1966 where they had their son Brook. Bryan continued with his love of baseball, playing with many local teams. He developed so many friendships through his other loves curling and golf particularly through the Moose Lodge and the Port Arthur Curling Club. He was well liked for his calm and witty personality and of course his love of a good get together. Bryan was a linesman, a meat cutter for many years, a grain worker and school board custodian in his later years. Bryan retired in 2002 but still looked after the yards and flower beds at the condo where they lived. He liked nothing better than to feed the birds and the squirrels and enjoy the green space they had there often the center of the party and once again gathering many friendships. Throughout our many boisterous family gatherings and events, as a dad, a granddad or great granddad, Bryan was always the calm in the storm to his family. He had a special relationship with each one of his grandchildren and they always knew he was there for them. Bryan's last years were spent in a beautiful apartment overlooking Lake Superior where he kept his eye on the ships coming and going and where he spent time with his great grandchildren. Bev and Bryan's home was always a gathering place, particularly on Sunday afternoons where you always knew you were welcome for a drink, conversation and of course sports on TV. Everyone that met Bryan instantly became his friend and he will be greatly missed.
Bryan was predeceased by his son Brook, his parents, his three brothers and one sister. He is survived by his daughters Jody (Brian), Lori (Chris), Kerri (Emile), his grandchildren, Jessica (Joel), Jennifer (Dave), Ashley (Shawn), Riley (John), Zachary, Casey (Jordan), Robert (Kory), Sarah (Mark), Lucas and his great grandchildren, Bryce, Zoe, Raelynn, Berkleigh, Carter and last but not least, Brooklyn.
In Bryan's memory, a Sunday get together on July 7, 2019 will be held with his family and friends at the Port Arthur Curling Club in Thunder Bay, Ontario from 1 to 3pm with a short service beginning at 1:30pm. All we require to celebrate Bryan's life and to support the family is your thoughts and prayers. If you'd like to make a donation in Bryan's name, please do so to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com