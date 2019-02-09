|
|
The family of Bryan Leonard McDaid, age 62 years, are sad to announce his passing on February 4th, 2019. Bryan was born in Port Arthur on September 7th, 1956 and passed away peacefully in ICU at TBRHSC with family by his side. He attended local schools and had a passion for playing football from minor through high school with his younger brother Ken. Bryan attended and graduated Confederation College with a diploma in Electrical Engineering. He spent his whole career working for Tbay Tel, retiring in 2011. After retiring he spent his summers on the golf course with his golf buddies. Bryan loved camping at the family camp at Bass Lake, spending many nights sitting around the table laughing and playing cards with his parents and siblings. Bryan loved his rock music and watching hockey cheering for the Chicago Blackhawks. He also loved trips to the casino in town and to Hinckley with his mom. The most recent additions to his family, his great nephews, definitely brought out his softer side and he enjoyed their frequent visits to wreck his house! Bryan is survived by his mother Donna, brother Ken (Debi) and their children Bruce and Lindsey, sister Sue and her children Carrie (Mike) and James. Great nephews Jaxon and Brandon as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was predeceased by his father Bruce, grandparents Burt and Millie Foster and Robert and Carrie McDaid. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation are encouraged. The family would like to extend their thanks to all of the doctors and all of the nurses and staff in the ICU who attended to Bryan's needs. A special thank you to nurses Grace and Catherine for the extra hugs and to the ICU's Dr. Kovacs for her care.REST EASY - "Later Bry"
