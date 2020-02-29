Home

Beloved son of Oliver Tiura of Toronto and Susan Tiura of Thunder Bay. Camden passed away on February 23, 2020, at the age of 38 after a recurrence of a cancer of the brain.

He had a genius for both friendship and music. His lifestyle was bohemian at times but he could also appreciate the classical. And he enjoyed the play of intellect in reading and discussion. He made his own decisions.

During his last days, he was lauded at bedside by many friends and musical associates. Craig, Sarah and Brian nursed Camden with love and tenderness until he passed.

Thank you to the Thunder Bay Arts and Musical Community: Camden's musical soul flourished in response to your encouragement and support.

A ceremony to celebrate his life will be held at Lakehead Unitarian Fellowship at 129 South Algoma St. from 3-5pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

