October 18, 1956 –Please sign the
June 5, 2019
It is with profound sadness that the family of Candace “Candy” Dika, age 62 years, announces her peacefully passing on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She will be sadly missed by her husband Lawrence; daughter Laura and her fiance Evan; siblings Barb, Deb (Dwight), Carol (Ed), Pat (Ken) and Hugh (Kathy); in-laws Donna (Fred), Lorraine (Peter) and Kristine, as well as her many nieces, nephews and life long friend Sue Jantunen.
Candace was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Eileen Baxter; her son Trevor Koval; brothers-in-law Jerry Cizmar and George Mealey and father-in-law Peter “Peppy” Dika.
The family is grateful for the support of Dr. Simpson and all of her colleagues, as well as the nursing team at St. Joseph's.
As Candy always said, “There was no parade when I got here. I want no parade when I leave.” To honour her wishes, there will be no funeral service or celebration of life.
Due to allergies in the home, in lieu of flowers and food, a donation may be made to Candy's favourite charity, Operation Smile, or any other charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.
