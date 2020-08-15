



It is with great sadness that the family of Carey Patrick Zawacki announces his passing on Monday, August 10. He attended St. Elizabeth School and Selkirk High School and was a long time employee at CP Rail, retiring in 2015. Carey is survived by his wife Helen, children Sarah (Troy) Sinclair, Ryan Zawacki, step-daughters, Pam Makela (Justin), Ashley Makela (Garret), grandchildren Wyatt and Scarlett Sinclair, Arija Makela, his mother Pat Scavarelli (Roy), his siblings, Sandra (Doug) Villella, Stephen, Randy (Michelle), Ronnie (Tara), Kristine Massingham (Mike), Danny (Linda), Terry (Kelly) and Tara (Greg) Wyght, and he was an uncle to nineteen nieces and nephews. Carey was predeceased by his grandparents John and Anne Zawacki, Moses and Rebecca Frost and his father Stephen Joseph Zawacki. Cremation has taken place and a private family gathering will be held as per Carey's wishes. If friends so desire, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre or the charity of your choice.