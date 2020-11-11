1/1
Carl Archibald Doherty
It is with great sadness, the family announces the sudden passing of our father, grandfather & great-grandfather, age 81, on November 7, 2020 at his home in Murillo, ON.

Carl was a quiet, gentle man who always had a joke or story to tell. He started his career as a Barber for many years, leaving the business to work for Abitibi after which he became employed with the City of Thunder Bay where he worked until his retirement. He was a hobby farmer & trapper, enjoyed hunting & fishing, the outdoors & being close to nature.

Carl will be lovingly remembered by sisters Rita & Doreen. Also missing him will be his sons Randy & Robin (Cindy) & daughter Kim, grandchildren: Zach (Chantelle), Kaitlyn, Sydney (Eric), Natasha (Cass), Sara & Joey, great-grandchildren: Jared, Hayden & Owen, along with numerous extended family and friends.

He was predeceased by his wife Arvella on October 18, 2019, who was the love of his life, also his son Michael, his sister Shirley and his parents, Frances & Archibald.

Special thanks to son Randy, for helping to keep Dad & the Farm going. Sincere thanks to Jocelyn, Martin, Kristy, Dan & Josh for cutting wood the past 2 years & to Jocelyn for her weekly Covid visits. No one is forgotten, Dad had a very sharp memory & remembered all his family & friends who were there for him to share love, a conversation, a laugh or helping hands over the years.

Cremation has taken place & a private family interment will be held for both Carl & Arvella in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carl's memory to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.

“We hold you close
within our hearts,
and there you will remain,
To walk with us
through out our lives,
until we meet again.”

Online condolences
may be made through www.nwfainc.com



Published in The Thunder Bay Chronicle Journal on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northwest Funeral Alternative
428 Balmoral Street
Thunder Bay, ON P7C 5G8
807-623-2025
