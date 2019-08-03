|
It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness, We announce the peaceful passing of Carl Brown on July 27, 2019, at the age of 66, of a sudden stroke, with family at his side. Carl was born March 19, 1953 to Jeannette and Clifford Brown in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. During his lifetime, he moved to many places. In May of 2000 he and his wife settled in Thunder Bay and immediately fell in love with the area. Carl was an avid outdoors man. He loved to hunt and fish accompanied by his faithful dog Kokko. He enjoyed camping and campfires at Kab Lake where one would always see him tinkering, repairing or making something. Carl has a great love for carpentry and woodworking from an early age. His first project at the age of 15 was a set of cupboards for his mother, which she often talks about with pride. Carl had a outgoing, charismatic personality. He was very witty with a quick sense of humour. He loved to make those around him laugh. He was generous with his time. Always willing to give a helping hand where needed. One of Carl's greatest pleasures was listening and dancing to the Old Country Classic Music. He also enjoyed strumming a few tunes in his guitar. Carl took great pleasure working for Darcy's No Frills since it opened. He was affectionately known as "Papa Smurf" by staff and customers, whom he always put first and was known to give hugs for free. Carl will be missed by his loving wife and best friend, Ruth, his son Scott (Melissa), daughter Shari; also his step-children Laura (Guy), David (Genevieve) and grandchildren Savanah, Zacharie, Elia and Samuel. He is also survived by his mother Jeanette, brothers Denis, Faron, Mark, Dean and Allan. He was predeceased by his father Clifford and brothers Timothy, Stephen and Gary. Special thanks go out to the Emergency staff of C, D wings and 2C Stroke Unit staff and doctors for the thoughtfulness and kindness shown to Carl and family during this difficult time. As per Carl's wishes there will be no funeral service. There will be a celebration of life planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences
