After a 4 month battle with AML (cancer), Carl, aged 85, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side.
He worked at Great Lakes Paper Mill as a fireman until his retirement in 1992.
He regarded curling as a chess game and loved it all his life. Bringing out the best in his team while having fun was always his goal. Fort William Curling Club was his home base playing first in the men's league and then in the Take-It-Easy league.
He was happiest at home in Kashabowie on Lake Shebandowan. He always wanted to be close to or out on the water. He enjoyed watching the wildlife and birds outside the windows. When we had trouble with wolves he suggested getting an Irish Wolfhound. We did – and that became his favourite breed of all the breeds that we've had. Fishing was a favourite pastime. In the summer, evening fishing for pickerel was always fun. But he also liked to portage into Greenwater for lake trout – which he then shared with family and friends. As he got older he encouraged everyone to take him there. He got to sit in the boat for most of the trip while his companions got to carry the gear and pull the boat! In the winter he had lots of adventures when travelling up Kashabowie Lake by snow machine to fish around Portage Bay in Lac Des Mille Lacs.
Carl was a social person. He loved company. He could often be found in his man-cave (the garage) sharing beers and stories with family and friends while listening to his 8-track. The music playing was often Wasted Days and Wasted Nights by Freddy Fender.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn, daughter Barb (Bill Carr), sons Ed, Bill (Dawn), Ian Foerster, and Mark Foerster. He also leaves behind grandchildren, great grandchildren, his sister Rose McKissick and other relatives.
Carl was predeceased by his parents, Bruno and Barbara, and his brothers Ed and Leo.
Cremation has taken place and honouring Carl's wishes there will be no service. A private Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we would appreciate persons who wish to do so make donations to a charity of their choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Simpler Times Cremation Centre, 332 North May Street, Thunder Bay.
