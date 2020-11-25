August 10, 1922 – November 14, 2020



Our beloved Dad, Carl Holm passed away peacefully at Hogarth Riverview Manor on November 14, 2020. He was born in Fort William on August 10, 1922, the eldest child of Charles and Ida Holm. Locally educated and graduating first in his class at Fort William Collegiate Institute (1939), he worked briefly at one of the local paper mills, and then enlisted in the Canadian Air Force, serving his country until the end of World War II in 1945.After his release from the Air Force, Dad ran the family business on Syndicate Avenue until joining the crew at the Abitibi Mission Mill where he was employed until his retirement in 1987. Through hard work and his considerable mathematical abilities, he was promoted through the ranks to eventually become the senior financial manager as well as serving as secretary/treasurer of the mill credit union. Dad was always very proud to be a lifetime “Abitibi” guy, just like his father. After his retirement from the mill, Carl went on to work for 10 years on the Corps of Commissaires at the Thunder Bay Airport, retiring from the service at age 75.Perhaps the most significant event in Dad's life also happened in late 1945 when he met the “most beautiful girl in the world” at a local dance. The girl in question was our Mom, Marjorie Stitt who became the absolute love of his life. Carl and Marge were married January 27, 1949 and were happily married for 66 years until Mom's passing in 2015.The couple initially resided on Franklin Street where they would become close friends with their next door neighbours, Cec and Marje Jeffrey, and they would remain great friends for the rest of their lives even after both couples moved off Franklin Street. In 1956, Carl and Marje purchased a new home on Shamrock Crescent in the new Green Acres subdivision, and this would be the family home for 56 years. Carl and Marje would develop great friendships with many of their neighbours, in particular the Filipovic family, the Deshutter family, the Chorney family, the Portelance family, as well as Don & Maureen Speight.Dad is remembered by his children and grandchildren as “Papa”, an extremely loving and devoted family man forever proud of their many accomplishments both academically and athletically. Piano concerts, plays, dance recitals, swim meets, football and basketball games, graduations etc. were the events that Carl listed on the highlight reel of his life.He is survived lovingly by family members, sons Jeffrey (Audrey), Gregory (Jackie) and daughter Karen (Don); Grandchildren Jennifer (Jon), Dan (Jody), Johanna (Chris), Tara (Graham) and Katie (Maneet). Carl was extremely blessed with seven great grandsons: Carter, Weston, Logan, Kaden, Brady, Truman and Franklin. He is also survived by his younger sister, Eleanor Murie, nephews Steve Sarty, Bryan Sarty, Wayne Hanchard, Alan Hanchard and Ron Stitt, nieces Mary Jane Stitt, Cathy Stitt, Barb Hanchard and Roberta Sarty.Carl was predeceased by our loving Mom, Marje, and our brother, Andrew, as well as his parents Charles & Ida Holm, sister Lois Sarty, brother-in-law Al Sarty, brother-in-law Mervin Hanchard, cousin Pearl Leighton, brother and sister-in-law Jim & Viola Stitt and brother-in-law Don Stitt.The family would like to express our deepest thanks to Dad's long-time physician Eugene Sacevich, the staff of the Isabella Retirement Home, and the staff of 4 South at Hogarth Riverview Manor. During his time at Hogarth, Carl received outstanding care from the staff, particularly Sean, who made his final few years as pleasant as possible. If friends so desire, donations to the Raise the Roof Campaign at St. Agnes Church would be greatly appreciated by the family.There will be a celebration of Dad's life at St. Agnes Church on Saturday, November 28 at 1:30pm.