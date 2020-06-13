Mayo, Carl Edward, aged 63 years, passed away unexpectedly on June 2, 2020 at Thunder Bay Hospital. He has gone on to be with his Mom and Dad and two brothers. He will be sadly missed by his family, Sylvie (his wife of over 41 years) and son Greg and daughter-in-law Maija. Also will be missed by brother Doug Mayo, sisters Lynn Harper, Kathy Mayo, Darri (Lonnie) Olsen, numerous nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, special Godchildren, Brynn and Evan, mother and father-in-law Therese and Walter Crnich. Predeceased by parents, George and Irene Mayo, brothers Gregory Wayne Mayo and Georgie Mayo and brother-in-law Doug Harper. Carl had a varied and interesting career with many jobs in different fields. His current job with Our Kids Count was by far the nearest and dearest to his heart. He enjoyed and loved his job these past nine years. Many days were spent at Kashabowie hunting and fishing with son Greg, cousin Jerry Mayo, friends Greg Gothard and Doug Harper. Carl enjoyed spending time watching old western movies, Nascar, Montreal Canadians and travelling. His last trip was when he and Sylvie went to Las Vegas to see son Greg and Maija be married. Many good memories were made and will be forever remembered. Special thanks for support to: Kim Sinclair, Lynn Harper, Jack Falkins, Teena Chabot, MaryLynn Sawdo, Kelly Forget and Our Kids Count staff. As per Carl's wishes, cremation has taken place by Northwest Funeral Alternative. A Celebration of Life for Carl will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Carl can be made to Our Kids Count, 704 McKenzie St., Thunder Bay, ON P7C 3L4.