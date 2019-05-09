|
A Father's Faith
Sunrise April 15, 1936
Sunset May 9, 2014
(Canada Carl)
is The Foundation of His Family...
Dad you are everything to our life. Your family always came first as a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. You were a true friend to all and shared so much love and laughter. God blessed our family by giving you to be our foundation. Family forever, for always, no matter what. Each day we will remember to love one another deeply from the heart. Dad you taught us well and this is our faith you left to carry on.
God Bless you Dad (and Gigi).
~Debbie, Brian, Callen, Julia and close by your side “Our Beautiful White Butterfly” Carly Marie.