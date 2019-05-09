|
A Thousand Memories
April 15, 1936 – May 9, 2014
For all the excitements
that we shared.
For catching the passing
moments for us and making
it last forever in our thoughts.
Every day holds echoes
of the times when we were young.
You were there sharing things
as in those long-ago days.
We find they will never be lost, Wherever we are
our hearts still turn to you.
Time and distance
cannot separate us.
Thank-you for being you.
The best, the dearest Dad,
Husband and Gigi of all.
~Love Carmel, Billy, Alan
and Family.