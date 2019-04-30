|
It is with profound sadness that the family of Carla Mae Henly, nee: Moors, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes at her residence in Apple Valley Minnesota on April 23, 2019. She was 74 years old.
Carla was born on January 17, 1945, in Fort William Ontario and spent much of her life in the area . In 1998, she, along with her husband moved to Burnsville Minnesota. While there, she worked as the Office Manager for Restaurant Brokers of Minnesota, eventually obtaining her license.
Carla was preceded by her parents Eunice Moors (2015) and George M. Moors (1978).
She is survived by her children, Dan Fiorito (Elizabeth), Rory Fiorito, Marianna Chomut and Geordie (Angie) Chomut. Also left to mourn are her 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Matthew, Ally, Taylor, Molly, Emma, Jaxon, Brenden, Jordan, Megan and 1 great granddaughter Maya. She is also survived by her former husband and friend Michael Henly of Burnsville Minnesota.
Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery in the family plot at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a local pet rescue in her name.
“Hug your mom today and tell her how much you love her, for tomorrow you may not get that opportunity”