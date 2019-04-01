|
Carlos Jose, 23 years, of Lake Helen Reserve passed away Sunday March 31, 2019 at his residence with his family by his side. Predeceased by his mother Christina and his brother Jose Jr. in infancy. He is survived by his father Jose (Marlene) Bairez by his sisters: Carla Bairez Perkles, Isabel Boulet, Flor Bermudez and Marelyn Bairez. He is survived by his Gramma Theresa Cote also many other relatives. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday April 2, 2019, 5:00 P.M. at the Lake Helen Resource Centre. Interment St. Sylvester's Cemetery, Lake Helen Reserve. Arrangements in care of Elliott Funeral Home Ltd., Nipigon, Ontario.