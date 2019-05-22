|
Carmela (Lena) Crupi passed away peacefully on May 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital with her family by her side. Carmela was born on August 8, 1959, in Fort William, Ontario.
Carmela will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Anthony, her children Cosimo (Ashley), Joseph (Nicole) and Eric (Roxanne), her grandchildren Jacob, Paisley and two on the way in the fall, her mother Teresa, her siblings Sam (Sandra), Jim (Doreen), Tony (Jennifer), Yolanda, Bonnie, her siblings-in-laws Dominic (Franca), Nina, Maria (Cosimo), Rosetta (Cosimo), Tita, Dianne, numerous nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.
Carmela was predeceased by her father Giuseppe, parents-in-law Cosimo and Carmela and siblings-in-law Mike, Tony and Tony.
Carmela loved living life to the fullest. She never let anything bring her down or get in her way. Her courage, generosity and positive attitude served as a great example to all who surrounded her. Carmela worked at the Superstore and was known by all as Mama Lena. She loved taking long drives with her husband and spending time with her family and friends. She was immensely proud of her family, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories.
Funeral service will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 when family and friends will gather at St. Dominic's R.C. Church for the Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, May 23th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Sargent & Son Funeral Home, 21 North Court Street. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made in Carmela's memory to the Northern Cancer Fund.