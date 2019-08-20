|
|
Carmelo Muia passed away suddenly in hospital on Saturday, August 17, 2019. He was born in Fort William on May 5, 1969.On-line Condolences may be sent to
Carmelo graduated from St. Patrick's High School where he played football. He worked at Northern Wood for over 20 years. He had just successfully completed radiation treatment for cancer.
Carmelo loved children and enjoyed bringing them to school each day as their bus driver. He was especially fond of his nephew Frank and niece Melissa. Carmelo also loved dogs and could often be seen driving his Camaro with his beloved Razor at his side.
Carmelo was loyal to his family and friends. He enjoyed life and was always laughing. His best friend was his brother Carlo. He could never get enough of his mother's excellent Italian cooking and special desserts.
Carmelo leaves behind to grieve his mother Rosa, father Antonio, brother Carlo and his sister Rosanna (Cosimo) nephew Francesco and niece Melissa Pasqualino. Aunts and uncles: Vince (Gwen) Lombardo, Dominic (Mary) Lombardo, Anna (Antonio) Commisso, Pasquelina Lombardo, Cosimo (Alecia) Lombardo, Joanna (Dominic) Fiorena, and grandmother Teresina Lombardo. Numerous cousins survive in Thunder Bay, Toronto and Italy.
Carmelo was predeceased by his grandparents Carlo Lombardo and Carmelo and Rosa Muia, uncles Domiano Lombardo, Rocco Parrelli, Antonio Laface and aunts Maria Laface and Angelina Muia.
The Funeral Mass for Carmelo will be on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 12:10 pm in St. Agnes Roman Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. James Panikulam. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum, St. Andrew's Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with prayers beginning at 7:00 pm in the Blake Funeral Chapel. If friends so desire, donations to the TBRHS Foundation - Northern Cancer Fund would be greatly appreciated.
Carmelo Muia will be remembered in the Blake Funeral Chapel Memorial Grove. Annual dedication service Sunday, June 14, 2020.
