April 7, 1931-May 5, 2019
It was on Portugal's Mother's Day that we said goodbye to our beloved mother. Carmen de Abreu Barbosa, age 88 years, passed away in the company of family on Sunday, May 5, 2019 in St. Joseph's Hospice.
Born in Afife, Viana do Castelo, Portugual, she married her darling Amaro Ferreira Da Silva and soon after had her one and only daughter, Fatima. In 1997, following the unexpected death of her husband she came to Thunder Bay, ON to live with her daughter. For 22 years, she grew in the love of her beloved family and precious friends.
She will be forever missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Fatima and Aires Lagadouro; granddaughters Dyane Lagadouro, Patricia Frankow (Christopher), Asia and Oceanna, great granddaughter, Peyton, and treasured friend Lidia Oliveira. She will also be missed by her community friends at SJCG Manor House, Wesway and the Portuguese Association.
Funeral services for the late Mrs. Carmen Barbosa will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 with family and friends gathering in Corpus Christi Roman Catholic Church for the Funeral Mass at 10:00am celebrated by Fr. Victor DeGagne and con-celebrated by Fr. Jerin Louis. Interment will take place in Portugal at a later date. Visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the EVEREST FUNERAL CHAPEL, 299 Waverley Street at Algoma with the Vigil Prayers offered at 7:00pm.
