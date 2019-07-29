|
July 12, 1935 – July 26, 2019
It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Carmine DeGrazia announce his passing at Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Friday, July 26th, 2019, at the age of 84 years, with his family by his side.
Carmine was born on July 12th, 1935 in Lago Cosenza, Italy, to Adelfio (Joseph) and Vittoria DeGrazia. While immigrating to Canada, he met and later married his loving wife Antonetta Paola. Carmine was a plumber by trade and was employed by the Lakehead Public School Board until his retirement. Carmine's greatest passion was his family. He was always a kind, caring and giving person to all who crossed his path. He will be deeply missed by all. Carmine enjoyed gardening throughout his life, as well as hunting and fishing. He was never prouder than watching his children and then grandchildren grow into the people they would become.
Carmine is survived by his wife, Antonetta, children Victoria (Gerry), Mary Louise (Curtis), Mario, Patricia (Frank), and Sandra (Greg). Grandchildren, Bettina, Alicia (Justin), Brandon (Margaret), Rylee, Cassandra, Christropher (Camille), and Nicholas (Tanja). Great-grandchild, Philip. He is also survived by his three younger brothers, Tony (Josephine), John (Joyce), and Angelo, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Adelfio (Joseph) and Vittoria, his brother Frank, his sisters-in-law, Carolina and Mary, and his niece Maria.
Funeral Services for the late Mr. Carmine DeGrazia will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony's Roman Catholic Church, 123 Hilldale Road, where the funeral mass will be celebrated by Rev. Luigi Filippini. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens, 3200 Oliver Road. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Harbourview Funeral Centre, with Vigil Prayers beginning at 7:00 p.m.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to the nursing staff of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for their care and compassion, and to the staff of Pioneer Ridge Long-term Care Facility, where Carmine resided for the past year and a half.