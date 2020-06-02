October 21, 1929 – May 31, 2020It is with extreme sorrow that we announce the passing of our husband, father, Nono and Bisnono, Carmine Prisco, at the age 90 years. He passed away peacefully in Hogarth Riverview Manor on Sunday, May 31, 2020, with his loving wife of 67 years by his side.Carmine was born in Casamarciano, Naples, Italy on October 21, 1929 to Francesco and Carmelina Prisco. He immigrated to Canada in 1960 with his wife Maria and their two daughters, settling down and later having two more children in Canada. Dad was always a very proud man and his pride came through in everything he did. From working very hard to create a wonderful life for his family, to simply watching his garden grow after many hours of working in it.Dad spent most of his career working for the grain elevators, spanning over 35 years between N.M. Paterson & Sons and Richardson Terminals. He took great pride in his work and one of his proudest moments was celebrating his Quarter Century Milestone with Richardson Terminals in Winnipeg.It was the simple things in life that brought him joy, like being with his family. Dad was happiest during family gatherings, whether it was Sunday dinners or when his children and grandchildren visited from afar, he always had a big smile on his face. Dad also had many friends that enriched his life and always looked forward to their Sunday picnics and Bocce games at Chippewa Park.After his stroke in 2011, much changed for Dad but his wife's dedication to ensuring he was well taken care of lead to many more years of enjoying life to the fullest with his family and friends.Carmine will be deeply missed by his wife Maria; their three daughters Carmela (Dave) Carleton, Mickey (Greg) Samsal, Anna (Frank) Pascuzzo and one son Frank (Linda) Prisco; six grandchildren Jay (Marne) Samsal, Alea Samsal (Jim Carroll), Gerard (Laurel) Carleton, Miranda Carleton, Megan (Ryan) Bochko and Carmen Prisco (Amy-lynn Powell) as well as three great-grandchildren Brynn and Briar Samsal and Owen Bochko. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in Canada and Italy.He was predeceased by his parents Carmelina and Francesco Prisco; brother Stefano and sisters Maria Russo, Francesca (Italy) and Giuseppina (Italy).We would like to thank the staff at Hogarth Riverview Manor for the care and compassion you gave to Dad over the past few months, during a time that we could not come into see him. We would also like to thank the home care workers from St. Elizabeth that took care of Dad for many years after his stroke. Lastly, thank you to Dr. D. Nelson and Dr. K. Reid for all you did for Dad over the years.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service will be held and entombment will take place in Our Lady of Charity Mausoleum at St. Andrew's Cemetery. A Memorial Service for family and friends will take place at a later date when we can all be together again. Should friends so desire, donations made in memory of Carmine to Diabetes Canada would be greatly appreciated.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Westfort Chapel, 420 West Gore Street at James.Please sign the online condolences at