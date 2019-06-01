|
Mrs. Carol Ann Bobyk aged 85 years, resident of Pickering, Ontario, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on the morning of May 30th, 2019 with her daughter Tracey by her side.
Carol lived the majority of her life in Thunder Bay, Ontario where she grew up and raised her family. Predeceased by her parents Nils and Beatrice Sundell and her husband Ed Bobyk (2002), Carol is survived by her children Rick (Pebbles) Salo, Carolyne Salo, Marilyne (Jon) Saville, Bill (Lyn) Salo of Brockville, Ontario and Tracey (Mike) Filipovic of Pickering, Ontario. Carol is also survived by her 7 grandchildren, 10 great-grandaughters, her sister-in-law Norma Sundell and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place in Pickering, Ontario and internment and celebration of life will be held later this summer.