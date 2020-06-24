It is with great sadness that the Comeau family announce the passing of Carol Ann Comeau, aged 73 years, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Born in August of 1946 in Toronto, Ontario, Carol moved to Thunder Bay at an early age,where she lived the rest of her life. Starting work at an early age, Carol found her calling with Emergency Health Services and upon retirement was the Regional Manager of Emergency Health Services for the Northwestern Ontario Region. Carol had two major passions in life, her family and her love for travel. Upon retirement Carol travelled abroad every chance she got. The rest of her time was strictly for family. She was always there to support and give advice, and she was never afraid to share her thoughts or opinions with anyone at any time. Predeceased by her husband Tom, parents Robert and Margaret Mossman, sister Sheryl (Susie Pringle), stepbrother Jim Ritchie, and daughter-in-law Sherry Comeau. Carol will be lovingly remembered by sons Stirling (Holly), Tom, Shawn (Donna), Shane (Kaisa), brothers Robert and Bill (Carey), as well as grandchildren Kyle, Kelsey, Jessica, Kaitlyn, Aaron, Jordyn, Alexandra, and Katherine. Final care and arrangements have been entrusted to Northwest Funeral Alternative Inc. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Carol may be made to the Northern Cancer Fund Thunder bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation.



