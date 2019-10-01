|
Carol Ann Godding, age 69 years, passed away peacefully on September 26, 2019 after a 12 year battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Carol was born October 22, 1949 in Fort William. She worked as an RN in both Thunder Bay and Vancouver for over 30 years. Carol enjoyed nursing and tried to ensure the optimal care for all her patients. She worked in a variety of nursing environments from ICU, recovery room, cardiac and medicine.
Carol was skillful at passing along her life lessons and was always dependable to give advice when needed. If you asked her, Carol would say her greatest accomplishment would be having her daughter. Her daughter was her world and she tried to raise her the best she could. Carol was also talented at sewing and liked to draw portraits and loved animals. Carol was a fighter. Even as her Alzheimer's disease progressed, she kept trying to stop her decline. She tried to keep a good sense of humor about AL but at times it was a struggle.
She will be sorely missed by her daughter Shannon and her two pets Morgan and Garfield.
Carol is survived by Sharon (Lauren Hoen), Ken (Mary), Elaine, Scott (Kathleen Lynch) and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brother Les and her parents Orian and Eileen.
A big thanks goes to the staff on 2N Daffodil who took excellent care of Carol. They treated her with respect and dignity as she declined further with her disease.
A Memorial Reception in celebration of Carol's life will be held from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 5, 2019 in the Harbourview Funeral Centre, Reception Hall. In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a donation to the Thunder Bay Humane Society or the Salvation Army.