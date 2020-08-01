February 12, 1950 -
July 26, 2020
Our beloved Carol Ann Parcher (Land) left us on Sunday, July 26th, 2020 to go home to her saviour. Jesus opened his arms and said welcome home my daughter. Her fight with cancer was a long and painful battle. The family is comforted in the knowledge she is now at peace.
Carol progressively pursued her life's passion of being a social worker, teacher and biblical councillor. Her degrees in Social Work, Bachelor of Education and masters in Biblical Counselling from Lakehead University allowed her to move into challenging and rewarding work with The Salvation Army, Hogarth Riverview Manor and Lakehead Psychiatric Hospital. Her compassion and beautiful smile touched and helped many lives. The empty space she leaves behind will be filled with love and memories.
Carol is predeceased by her parents Fred and Betty Land and her son Justin Parcher. She is survived by husband Ronald, daughter Shannon (son-in-law Jeff), son Derek (daughter-in-law Shauna), grandchildren, Noah, Ciera, Josiah, Aidan and Dominic, brother Fred, sister Dianne, brother-in-law Doug, nephews Shaun, Cody, Jesse and her niece Kelly, great Aunt to Erin, Doug, Kelsey. Shayne, Liam and Logan.
The family would also like to thank the many physicians at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital involved with Carol's care with special thanks to Dr. Simpson who went above and beyond. Thanks also to the VON nurses, who came every day, and Carol's nurse practitioner, Aaron for their caring of Carol at home.
Due to Covid-19, memorial church service details are not yet available at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation or the charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
Information for those who wish to make donations - Online https://www.healthsciencesfoundation.ca/donate;
By cheque: made payable to and mailed to Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation, 980 Oliver Road Thunder Bay ON P8B 6V4; By Credit Card over phone: 345-4673 Online condolences
may be made through
www.nwfainc.com