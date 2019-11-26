|
|
(Homer, Tabor)
The family of Carol Anne York, age 79 years, announces her sudden passing on Friday, November 22, 2019 in her home.
Carol was born in Fort William on December 9, 1939 and raised in Westfort on Ford Street. She attended Francis Street School, F.W.C.I. and then Selkirk Commercial Course.
On April 29, 1960, Carol married John (Joe) Homer and they had two children: Terrilee Anne and Steven John Gordon. Before Joe passed away in 1972, they had started building their house on Almira Avenue, where Mom resided until her passing. While raising her children alone, she worked at Blue Cross/OHIP and Canada Employment Immigration Council (CEIC).
Carol married Albert (Bert) Edward York in 1981. They shared 22 years together, and kept busy with their pets, until his passing in 2003.
Mom always had a home full of love. She stayed busy baking, sewing or doing a craft of some sort. She was always active in her Church, the last one being Broadway United Church. She was a former Eastern Star member for the Connaught Chapter #9. Mom enjoyed several years active at the Kakabeka Rural 60 Plus Centre. She made friends wherever she went and will always be remembered for her smile and laughter.
Carol's grandchildren brought her great joy. Each one of them had a special place in her heart. Amanda, being the first born and only granddaughter, was her “Precious” for all her years. Christopher gave her, her only great- grandchild and she relished watching him in his role of Daddy. Terry being the youngest and the only one in Thunder Bay earned a huge spot in her heart and enjoyed many happy moments.
Carol is survived by her daughter Terrilee Hill (Barry) and son Steven Homer (Yvonne); granddaughter Amanda Hill (Greg); granddaughter-in-law Nicole Molloy and great-grandson Wyatt Hill; grandson Terry Homer as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that will remember her fondly.
Carol was predeceased by first husband John (Joe) Homer; second husband Albert (Bert) York; parents Gordon and Anita Tabor; brothers Tom and Wilbert Tabor; sisters Gayle Walz and Roberta Magarrell and her grandson Christopher Hill.
We as a family would like to thank Ken Buckell (Mr. Ken) for going above & beyond. Without you Ken, Mom would not have been able to stay in her home for all her days. Also, Marg and Gary Lee, who were much more than neighbours. You always were there to help & keep an eye on her.
Funeral Services for the late Mrs. Carol York will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00am in the WESTFORT CHAPEL, 420 West Gore Street at James. Interment will take place in Sunset Memorial Gardens following the reception. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday evening from 6:00pm until 8:00pm in the Chapel.
Should friends so desire, in lieu of flowers, donations made in memory of Carol to Broadway United Church, Healing Hearts at Home (TBRHSC) or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.
The world would be a better place if all children were as loved and supported by their mothers as we were. Mom, you will be missed every day. We Love you. - Terri & Steve
Please sign the online condolences at everestofthunderbay.com